Aldeyra Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,313% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

