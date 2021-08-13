Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $31,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

