Alexis M. Herman Sells 186 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $20,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ETR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

