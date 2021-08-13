Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%.

AQN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 108,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

