Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Set at C$16.50 by CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been assigned a C$16.50 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock remained flat at $C$19.50 during midday trading on Friday. 922,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,916. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

