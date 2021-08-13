Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 525,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.