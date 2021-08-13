Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 4.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.82. 2,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several research firms recently commented on ALHC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $41,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

