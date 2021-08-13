Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.83% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $96,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,574 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.