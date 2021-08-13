Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Buys A$201,072.00 in Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) insider Scott McMillan bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.19 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,072.00 ($143,622.86).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides aviation services to tourism, resources, mining, education, government, corporate, and sporting sectors in Australia and internationally. The company also offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering to other airlines and clients.

