Alliance Global Partners Lowers voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target to $22.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.82% from the stock’s current price.

VJET traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VJET. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.