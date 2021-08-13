Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 264,502 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Twitter worth $111,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,097. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

