Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 347,195 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.61% of Skyline Champion worth $108,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,777 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,363 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:SKY opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $64.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.