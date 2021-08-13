Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 477,515 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.28% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $89,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

