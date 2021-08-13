Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 50,883 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $92,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.