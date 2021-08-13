Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 599,374 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.79% of Hayward worth $107,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,624,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $21.95 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

