Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 930,682 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.32% of BigCommerce worth $106,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BIGC stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

