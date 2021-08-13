Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,359 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $95,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.