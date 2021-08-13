Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 34,414 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.75% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $112,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $12,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

