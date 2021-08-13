Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 38,753 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Generac worth $107,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $2,784,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 38.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 68.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $423.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

