Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 415,126 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.33% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $89,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

