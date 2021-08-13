Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.44% of Ambarella worth $94,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $99.94 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

