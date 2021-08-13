Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of Williams-Sonoma worth $111,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

