Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,242 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $97,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.