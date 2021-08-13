Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Lear worth $95,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,692,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 153,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Lear stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

