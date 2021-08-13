Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 9.43% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $108,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

