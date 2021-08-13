Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.60% of ON Semiconductor worth $98,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

