Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of The AZEK worth $96,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

