Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $100.76 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.34% of Alaska Air Group worth $100,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

