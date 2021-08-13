Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $102.22 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Howmet Aerospace worth $102,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

