Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $106.37 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Insulet worth $106,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Insulet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

PODD opened at $281.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.98. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

