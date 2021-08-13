Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $109.25 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.51% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $109,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FLT opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.43. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

