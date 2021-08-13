Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $113.75 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $113,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

