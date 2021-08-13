Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $88.04 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of Everbridge worth $88,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of EVBG opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

