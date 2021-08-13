Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $91.08 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Chubb worth $91,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $182.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

