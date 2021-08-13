Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $95.78 Million Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.81% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $95,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.35. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

