Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $96.70 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $96,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $246.10 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

