Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.96% of Installed Building Products worth $107,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Shares of IBP opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,040 shares of company stock worth $33,402,627 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

