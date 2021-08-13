Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.60% of BlackLine worth $103,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,465.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

