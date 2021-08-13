Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Welltower worth $106,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

