Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,177 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.73% of Southwest Gas worth $104,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

