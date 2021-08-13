Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $101,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,979.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 82,138 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

