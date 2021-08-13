Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 113,299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $105,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

