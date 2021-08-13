Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.82% of Avalara worth $114,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Avalara by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -176.66 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

