Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.04% of Houlihan Lokey worth $113,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

