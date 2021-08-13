Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.58% of Independence Realty Trust worth $87,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

