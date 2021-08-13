Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,383,617 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,383,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.75% of NCR worth $104,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

