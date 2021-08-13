Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 165,101 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,101 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of Synchrony Financial worth $105,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

