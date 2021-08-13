Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,813 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $94,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

