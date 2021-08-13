Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 215,430 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of XPO Logistics worth $109,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.78. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

