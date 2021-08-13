Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 218,720 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.69% of The Lovesac worth $92,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

